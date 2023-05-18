Kasaragod Police Apprehend Nigerian Female ‘Drug Lord’ in Bengaluru

Bekal Police Arrest Nigerian Woman in Bengaluru, Suspected Chief Executive of Major Drug Racket

Bekal police, investigating the seizure of 153 g MDMA in April, have apprehended Hafsa Rihanath Usman, also known as Blessing Joy, a Nigerian woman believed to be the key figure in a major drug operation supplying synthetic party drugs to Kasaragod. The arrest was made by Bekal DySP Sunil Kumar C K in Bengaluru. Hafsa has been remanded in judicial custody by a Kasaragod court. According to District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, Kasaragod police have seized commercial quantities of MDMA 35 times in the past two and a half years, with suspicions that most of the contraband came from Hafsa. Saxena described her as a “big fish” and the “chief executive” of the drug racket.

Hafsa claimed to be 22 years old and arrived in Bengaluru on a student visa in January 2022, but the police find her statements dubious. She did not join any college, and if she had indeed lost her passport, she failed to report it. The police discovered a bank account allegedly linked to Hafsa, which showed monthly credits of Rs 68-70 lakh over a period of three months, amounting to a staggering Rs 8.4 crore in a year. With substantial evidence in hand, the district police chief believes Hafsa could face a minimum of 10 years in prison.