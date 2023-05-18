VP Dhankhar receives birthday wishes from President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar a happy birthday and wished him good health and a long life in service to the nation on Thursday. Dhankhar, who was born in the Rajasthan village of Kithana in the Jhunjhunu district in 1951, was sworn in as India’s 14th vice president on August 11, 2022. On behalf of the Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, I extend my best wishes on his birthday. May God continue to bless him with good health and a long life in service to the nation, Murmu tweeted.