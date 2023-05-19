Gold worth Rs 2.28 crore seized at airport

Mumbai: Airport customs in the Mumbai International Airport seized over 4.2 kg of gold dust worth Rs 2.28 crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat.

‘Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg gold dust valued at Rs 2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. Gold dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger,’ the Customs said in a statement.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, officials informed that Mumbai Airport Customs booked 55 cases of smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and seized around 9,36,700 cigarettes in the month of April. The cigarettes seized by the customs were valued at Rs 41 Lakhs.