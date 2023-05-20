Follow these bedroom Vastu tips to improve your love life

Vastu’ has a positive influence on life. It plays a major role in our lives by determining how positions and whereabouts of certain things can have a positive or negative impact on our lives and relationships.

Following some simple Vastu tips will enrich you love life. Following these tips will build the bond between partners stronger, and will lower the chances of engaging in fights and arguments. It will initiate more love between the husband and wife.

Here are 7 bedroom Vastu-approved tips that are believed to bring positivity and harmony to the bedroom:

The direction of the bedroom: The master bedroom should ideally be in the southwest corner of the house. This will promote peace, stability, and strength in relationships.

Position of Bed: The bed should be in the southwest corner of the room with the headrest towards the east or south. This will bring prosperity and happiness to the couple.

Also Read:Follow these Vastu tips to improve marriage and relationship

Colours: Soft and pastel hues in pink, blue, green, and lavender are considered to be ideal for the bedroom. These colours promote a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

Lighting: Soft and warm lighting is recommended in the bedroom.

Mirrors: Mirrors should be avoided in the bedroom as they are believed to disrupt the positive energy flow and create tension.

Décor: Too many objects in the bedroom are believed to create a sense of chaos and disturbance.

Electronic gadgets: Avoid placing electronic gadgets like television, computers, or phones in the bedroom.