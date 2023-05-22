Former Kerala Police Officer’s Daughter Marries US Man, Reviving Jewish Wedding Tradition in Kochi After 15 Years

The vibrant city of Kochi recently witnessed a remarkable cultural event, as it celebrated a Jewish wedding after a hiatus of 15 years. Racheal Benoy Malakhi, a data scientist residing in the United States but hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, exchanged vows with Richard Zachary Rowe, an engineer at NASA. The wedding ceremony embraced traditional Jewish customs and was attended by a large gathering, including members of the local community. Held at a scenic resort in Kochi, the occasion marked a joyous revival of Jewish wedding traditions.

Racheal, daughter of former Superintendent of Police Benoy Malakhi and clinical psychologist Manjusha Miriam Emmanuel, embarked on this union with Richard, son of Richard Rowe III and Sandra Nedalka Rowe. Under the elegant canopy known as ‘chuppah,’ Rabbi Ariel Tyson from Israel officiated the rituals, bringing an authentic touch to the ceremony.

“We opted for a ‘chuppah’ at a resort so that all our guests could partake in the wedding rituals, as a synagogue would accommodate only a limited number of close relatives,” expressed the bride’s parents, considering the significance of inclusivity. Notably, the synagogues in Kerala hold protected heritage status.

Amidst a captivating ambiance, the Rabbi recited the ‘ketubah,’ the customary marriage contract, while the couple exchanged rings. Marking the beginning of their marital journey, Richard ceremoniously shattered a glass underfoot. During the ritual, the groom wore a traditional prayer shawl called ‘tallit,’ while the bride graced the occasion in a saree. As a heartfelt tribute to the host country, the American Jews adorned Indian attire.

To conclude the ceremony, the couple and their loved ones joyfully danced to the melodious tunes of Hebrew songs. Joining the celebration were twenty members of the groom’s family, who traveled to be a part of this memorable event. The food arrangements adhered to the dietary laws dictated by Jewish religious customs.

Having last witnessed a wedding in 2008, the Jewish community in Kochi, consisting of 25 members, cherished this extraordinary occasion, showcasing their rich cultural heritage and fostering community spirit.