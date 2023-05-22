Kerala fisherman dies in Karachi jail after being detained for ‘trespassing’ into Pakistani waters

A fisherman from Kerala, Zulfiqar (48), who was held by the Pakistan Navy for allegedly trespassing into their territorial waters, has reportedly died in a Karachi jail. The Union Home Ministry has instructed the State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to take immediate steps for the deceased’s relatives to receive the body at Attara on the Punjab border. According to police sources, Zulfiqar was arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security personnel while fishing. Investigations into his background, including his time spent in Dubai, are being carried out by agencies such as the NIA (National Investigation Agency).

Recently, Pakistan announced its plan to release 199 Indian fishermen who were detained for illegal fishing in Pakistani waters. These fishermen are currently held at Landhi jail. However, it should be noted that a person named Zulfiqar had passed away in a Karachi hospital on May 6 due to an illness, as reported separately. Officials from Landhi jail stated that the Indian prisoner had complained of high fever and chest problems, and his condition deteriorated, leading to his transfer to the hospital where he succumbed to a suspected lung infection.

According to PTI, a total of 654 Indian fishermen are currently imprisoned in Karachi, while an estimated 83 Pakistani fishermen are in Indian jails. Among the Indian prisoners, 631 have completed their sentences and are awaiting repatriation. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by fishermen from both countries who inadvertently cross maritime boundaries while pursuing their livelihoods.