Indian origin teen crashes truck into White House barriers

A teenager of Indian origins named Sai Varshith Kandula was detained after crashing a truck into the security barriers outside the White House, the official residence of the President of the United States. The event happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 22, in Washington, DC’s Lafayette Square. According to the BBC, neighbouring hotels such as the Hay Adams, which is only 236 meters from the White House, were evacuated as a precaution. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded as a result of the collision, and a Secret Service officer indicated that the truck had been inspected and determined to be safe. The driver found responsible for the incident has been identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, an Indian-origin guy from Chesterfield, Missouri, by US Park Police. Kandula was detained at the site, and police allegedly discovered a Nazi flag in the back of his truck during the inquiry. According to a Secret Service officer’s statement, which was included with Kandula’s arrest warrant, Kandula showed sympathy for Nazis and declared a desire to “reach the White House, assume control, and take charge of the country.” These specifics were detailed in an affidavit supplied by a Secret Service agent.

According to the affidavit, Kandula informed the officers that the flag he displayed at the scene was a swastika he had purchased online, expressing his belief in the “great history” of Nazis. Furthermore, he purportedly admired their “authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and one world order.” Kandula also acknowledged to admiring Adolf Hitler, describing him as “a strong leader.” Kandula is accused of threatening to kill, kidnap, or damage a president, vice president, or family member, according to sources.