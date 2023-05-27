Vivo launches Vivo Y36: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched its Vivo Y36 in Indonesia. It was released as a successor to the Vivo Y35 model that was unveiled in August 2022.

The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo Y36 4G is priced at IDR 3,399,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700). It is offered in Aqua Glitter and Meteor Black colours.

Featuring a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display, the Vivo Y36 4G model comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 650 nits and a capacitive multitouch feature. The phone runs Android 13 based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, alongside virtual RAM support of up to 8GB.

Also Read: Lenovo launches new tablet in India: price, specifications

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera sensor .The Vivo Y36 4G model packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired fast charging support that claims to charge the phone from 0 to 30 percent in 15 minutes.