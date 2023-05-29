Four tribal girls clear boards from rural Bengal village

Sahebdanga, a tribal-inhabited village in Bolpur, Birbhum, saw a silver lining last week when four girls from the impoverished hamlet became the first women in the village to pass the Class X exams despite all chances and hardships. Basanti Tudu, Latika Murmu, Meeru Hansda, and Sumitra Tudu have led by example. They all shared a common experience as children when their father died. They were forced to labor alongside their mother as daily wage earners.

Basanti’s mother, Lakhhi Tudu, a day laborer, stated that no one in her family had previously educated. “We couldn’t even imagine taking the Class X examination.” “My daughter’s sheer willpower triumphed,” she remarked. The teens stated that they would urge other girls in the village to continue their education. “Many drop out of school due to financial constraints.” We shall inform them of the significance of the situation. We will assist them in whatever way we can to ensure that no one misses school,” Sumitra stated. A charitable organization just adopted the community for development.