Honor launches Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro in China. The base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration of Honor 90 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,160) , the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively.

The Honor 90 Pro is available in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,500), along with 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants that cost CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,500), respectively.

Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro specifications: These dual-SIM (Nano) handsets run on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. They sport 6.7-inch (Honor 90) and 6.78-inch (Honor 90 Pro) full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively.

The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro are equipped with triple camera setups and both phones feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Honor 90 also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the third rear camera on the Honor 90 Pro is a 32-megapixel telephoto portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom, and an f/2.4 aperture. Both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity option include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W and 90W wired charging, respectively.