On Goa-Delhi flight, passenger assaults Air India employee: Arrested

On Monday, May 29, a passenger on Air India flight 882 (Goa to Delhi) allegedly misbehaved with the staff. The passenger hit one of the crew members physically and shouted insults at them.

‘A passenger on our flight AI882 on May 29, 2023 behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board,’ said an Air India spokesperson.

Even after arrival at Delhi Airport, the airline stated the customer continued his ‘unprovoked’ and ‘aggressive behaviour.’

‘On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator,’ the spokesperson added.

In the statement, the Air India spokesperson said, ‘Safety of our crew and passengers is of utmost importance to us, and we strongly condemn this unruly behaviour of the passenger. We will offer all support to the affected crew members.’

In accordance with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) regulations, a disruptive passenger may experience a flying restriction for varied lengths of time.

Physically abusive behaviour such as shoving, kicking, or sexual harassment is classed as Level 2, whereas disorderly behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal abuse, and uncontrollable intoxication are rated as Level 1.

Level 3 behaviour includes life-threatening actions like deadly attack, choking, and destruction to an aircraft’s functioning systems.