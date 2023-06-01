BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections in 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed on Thursday that the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections set for next year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Gadkari also stated at the ‘Times Network India Economic Conclave’ that the administration has done good work for the country’s development during the last nine years. Gadkari stated that there is a need to create jobs in order to reduce poverty and fulfil the Prime Minister’s goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. “Hum jitne wale hai 2024.” (We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections), stated the road transport minister in response to a question.

“We have done well and will form the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. People will vote for us to help the country grow,” he added. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 303 seats out of 543, while the Congress won only 52. According to the minister, India’s major issues are hunger, poverty, and unemployment.