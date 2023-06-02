Junior Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2023: India lift title by defeating Pakistan

Muscat: In hockey, the Indian hockey team lifted the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 title. The Indian juniors defeated arch rivals Pakistan in the summit clash by ‘2-1’ at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex Stadium in Salalah, Oman.

This is the fourth title for the Team India. With this title win, India becomes the most successful country in the history of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. India had won the title previously in 2004, 2008 and 2015.

For India, Angad Bir Singh and Araijeet Hundal Singh scored the goals. The loane goal for Pakistan was scored by Basharat Ali.