Nokia launches new budget smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Nokia launched two new budget smartphones named ‘Nokia C300’ and ‘Nokia C110’ in the US. Offered in a single configuration of 3GB + 32GB, the Nokia C300 is priced at $139 (roughly Rs. 11,400). It is available in Blue colour. The 3GB + 32GB Nokia C110 is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,100). It is offered in Grey colour.

The Nokia C300 features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, while the Nokia C110 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) LCD screen. They run Android 12 out-of-the-box. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, the Nokia C300 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The Nokia C110 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM.

The C300 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The C110 includes a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and one 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The 4,000mAh battery of the Nokia C300 supports 10W wired charging and the 3,000mAh battery of the Nokia C110 supports 5W wired charging. They also have USB Type-C charging ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.