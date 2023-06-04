Vivo launches Vivo V29 Lite 5G: Details

Mumbai: Vivo V29 Lite 5G has been launched in the Czech Republic. Vivo’s official website in the Czech Republic doesn’t mention the pricing and availability details of the new Vivo V29 Lite 5G.

The Vivo V29 Lite 5G runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The handset is confirmed to receive three years of software updates, and two major updates to the Android operating system. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) eye protection. The curved display is also rated to deliver up to 1,300 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V29 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and videos, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.