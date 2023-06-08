Delhi experiences 23.9 degrees C

According to the weather service, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was 23.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the season’s normal. The highest temperature is forecast to be around 40 degrees Celsius, with strong surface breezes during the day, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. was 186 (‘moderate’ category). An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed “good,” 51 to 100 “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 “moderate,” 201 to 300 “poor,” 301 to 400 “very poor,” and 401 to 500 “severe.” According to the IMD bulletin, the relative humidity was 48% at 8.30 a.m.