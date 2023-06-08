In France’s Annecy, five people, including four children stabbed; attacker taken into custody

According to police, a knife attack by a Syrian national on Thursday left some of the victims in critical condition in the hospital and injured four children and an adult at a French park. According to a police officer who spoke to Reuters, a Syrian national with legal refugee status in France carried out the attack in the French Alpine town of Annecy.

‘Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,’ French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, calling the attack ‘an act of absolute cowardice.’ On Twitter, Gerald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, said that the attacker had been arrested.

According to authorities, two children were only slightly injured while one adult and two children are in critical condition.

Witnesses said that, at least one of the children involved was in a stroller. BFM TV showed images of multiple police officers stifling a person in a park.

Yael Braun-Pivet, the speaker of the French National Assembly, declared on Twitter that attacking children was ‘abominable.’ To commemorate the occurrence, the French parliament observed a moment of silence.