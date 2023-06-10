Dubai authority announces free bike rides

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a free bike rides in the emirate. Dubai residents can enjoy bike rides free of charge for a day for an unlimited number of trips.

The offer will be valid on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The offer was announced to mark World Environment Day. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, annually.

RTA has joined with Careem, to offer bike rides free of charge across 186 docking stations in the emirate for an unlimited number of trips, provided the single trip does not exceed 45 minutes.

Also Read: Foreign institutional investors purchases Indian shares worth Rs 13,631 crore

Dubai residents can enjoy this free rides through the Careem app by selecting ‘Bike’ under the ‘Go’ section on the home screen. Customers can choose the ‘One Day’ pass and avail of a free ride using the code ‘Free’, which would give them 24-hour access. Participants will be required to enter their card details but won’t be charged.

Careem Bikes are available in City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai Media City, Karama, Al Mankhool and Kite Beach. Careem Bikes was launched in February 2020. Careem Bike has displaced over 2.5 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 713 cars emitting CO2 throughout the year.