Hanuman monkey escapes from Thiruvananthapuram zoo, Public urged to exercise caution

Thiruvananthapuram: A Hanuman monkey escaped from the zoo premises on Tuesday evening, causing staff to launch a search operation. The monkey is believed to have escaped by jumping over a nearby wall.

Initial findings suggest that a lapse in attention during the opening of the cage may have contributed to the monkey’s escape. Efforts to locate the escaped monkey are ongoing, with authorities focusing on the Nanthancode area.

The public is urged to exercise caution and report any sightings or information that may assist in the search effort. Updates will be provided as the situation develops and the search for the Hanuman monkey continues.