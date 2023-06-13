Tata Steel Plant in Odisha: Workers Hospitalized after Steam Leak

Tata Steel Ltd has confirmed an industrial accident at its Meramandali plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. The incident involved the escape of steam at the BFPP2 power plant, according to the company’s statement. While the exact number of injured workers is yet to be verified by Tata Steel, Odisha TV reported that 19 individuals were affected. Prompt action was taken, with the affected workers immediately transferred to the occupational health center on-site and later transported to Cuttack for further medical attention.

In response to the incident, Tata Steel has cordoned off the plant’s premises and activated emergency services. The company expressed its concern over the accident and stated that it is providing support to the affected employees and their families. Furthermore, Tata Steel has initiated an internal investigation to determine the cause of the accident, emphasizing that safety remains their utmost priority. They assured that updates will be shared as more information becomes available.