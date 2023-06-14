DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Kerala revises road speed limits after 9 years; Two-wheelers to slow down; See revised limits here..

Jun 14, 2023, 09:48 pm IST

 

Thiruvananthapuram: The road speed limits have been revised in Kerala after nine years. For three-wheelers and school buses, the existing speed limits will continue. Two-wheelers that were allowed to go up to 70km/hr will have to move slower at 60km/hr in the revised speed limit.

The existing speed limits were fixed in 2014. Transport Minister Antony Raju announced the decision to revise the speed limits after a high-level meeting in the state capital on Wednesday. The changes will come into force on July 1.

Speed limits for various vehicles (in km/hr), existing limit in brackets:

For vehicles with upto 9 seats:

  • 6-lane national highway: 110
  • 4-lane national highway: 100 (90)
  • Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 90 (85)
  • Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (80)
  • Other roads: 70 (70)
  • Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy motor vehicles, 9-plus seats:

  • 6-lane national highway: 95
  • 4-lane national highway: 90 (70)
  • Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 85 (65)
  • Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (65)
  • Other roads: 60 (60)
  • Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy goods vehicles:

  • 6-lane/4-lane national highways: 80 (70)
  • Other national highways, 4-lane state highways: 70 (65)
  • Other state roads, main district roads: 65 (60)
  • Other roads: 60 (60)
  • Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

