Kerala revises road speed limits after 9 years; Two-wheelers to slow down; See revised limits here..

Thiruvananthapuram: The road speed limits have been revised in Kerala after nine years. For three-wheelers and school buses, the existing speed limits will continue. Two-wheelers that were allowed to go up to 70km/hr will have to move slower at 60km/hr in the revised speed limit.

The existing speed limits were fixed in 2014. Transport Minister Antony Raju announced the decision to revise the speed limits after a high-level meeting in the state capital on Wednesday. The changes will come into force on July 1.

Speed limits for various vehicles (in km/hr), existing limit in brackets:

For vehicles with upto 9 seats:

6-lane national highway: 110

4-lane national highway: 100 (90)

Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 90 (85)

Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (80)

Other roads: 70 (70)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy motor vehicles, 9-plus seats:

6-lane national highway: 95

4-lane national highway: 90 (70)

Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 85 (65)

Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (65)

Other roads: 60 (60)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy goods vehicles: