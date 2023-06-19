Hindi movie screening prohibited in Pokhara, Kathmandu due to ‘Adipurush’ dialogue controversy

In Nepal’s Kathmandu and Pokhara, all Hindi films, including ‘Adipurush,’ have been banned due to controversy over specific dialogues in the flicks.

The choice was made in response to complaints about dialogues referring to Sita as ‘India’s daughter.’ Police officers were stationed at 17 cinemas in Kathmandu to enforce the ban and make sure no Hindi films were shown.

Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush,’ a reimagining of the epic Ramayana that stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the key parts, is the movie at the centre of the issue. In the midst of the controversy, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah vowed that no Hindi film would be permitted to screen in Kathmandu Metropolitan City until the sentence ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ in ‘Adipurush’ was deleted in both India and Nepal.

Many people think that Sita, also known as Janaki, was born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal. In response to the lawsuit, Pokhara said that ‘Adipurush’ will no longer be allowed to be screened as of Monday. Pokhara Metropolis Mayor Dhanaraj Acharya said that the controversy surrounding the movie will prevent it from being aired.

While this was going on, the mayor of Kathmandu declared that showing ‘Adipurush’ with the offensive speech in place would result in ‘irreparable damage.’

He announced the ban on Facebook and said that a notification had been sent out three days beforehand requiring the removal of the offensive material from the movie within that time frame.