Vistara, IndiGo to launch new international flights from August: Details

Jun 20, 2023, 09:42 pm IST

Mumbai:  India based air carriers, Vistara and  IndiGo  will operate new international flights from August. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its permission for this.

Vistara will  launch its flight services to Bali in Indonesia from New Delhi, while IndiGo will operate flights  to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi from New Delhi.

‘IndiGo operations (on) Delhi-Tbilisi (route) with effect from August 7 and Vistara operations (on) Delhi-Bali (route) with effect from August 1, have been approved,’ said a DGCA official.

Vstara is in the process of merging with Air India, which is now owned by Tata Group. In February this year, IndiGo announced its plans to roll out its air services to Kenya and Indonesia.

