Dubai Summer Surprises: Dubai announces mega sale with up to 75% discount

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced the dates of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The 26th edition of DSS will run from June 29 to September 3. Shoppers will get up to 75% discounts and several raffle draws.

According to the DFRE, there are offers from over 800 brands across 3,500 outlets in the city, with up to 75% discount. Those who will use Visa credit or debit card linked to the Skywards Everyday app will earn 5 times the Skywards miles. People who will spend Dh300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall will enter into a draw and win Dh1 million.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at any of the DSS Raffle Campaign 2023 participating malls will receive a digital coupon for the chance to take home a Nissan X-Trail 2023. People who spend Dh200, from August 7 until September 3 will get a chance to win prizes totalling Dh100,000 as part of the Back To School Raffle Campaign 2023. 20 lucky winners will be selected in the raffle draw taking place on September 3, each taking home Dh5,000.

Until September 30, spend Dh40 on the Idealz mobile app or www.idealz.com to get the chance to win Dh1 million in cash. The prizes only get bigger. From June 26 to October 15, shoppers also have the chance to win a dream apartment in Dubai this summer for just Dh25.