Historic Kerala boys’ school embraces coeducation, welcomes girls

Sree Moola Vilasam School, popularly known as SMV School, located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has taken a significant step towards inclusivity by admitting girl students for the first time in its 189-year history. This historic move marks a significant departure from the school’s previous gender exclusivity, making it one of the oldest government boys’ schools in the region to embrace coeducation.

In the current academic year, five girls have been admitted to the upper primary section of SMV School. Among them are Darshana R in Class VI, Vismaya and Sanjana in Class VIII, and Akhila and Majhitha in Class IX. Although the number of girls admitted is relatively low, comprising less than one percent of the school’s total strength of over 1,200 students, it is expected to increase in the coming academic years.

The slow influx of girls into the school can be attributed, in part, to the delayed government order permitting their admission. The order from the General Education Department was issued on June 12, nearly two weeks after the schools had already reopened on June 1. Rani Vidhyadhara, the vice principal of the school and headmistress of the High School section, expressed confidence that more parents would have admitted their daughters if the order had been received earlier.

The decision to transition from a boys’ school to a co-educational institution is viewed as a progressive step by many. Additionally, SMV School has been grappling with low student numbers in the upper primary section, particularly from Class V to X, where there are currently fewer than 500 students. Opening the doors to girls is not only a step towards inclusivity but also a strategic move to boost student enrollment and strengthen the school’s overall student population.

The demand for co-educational schools has been growing, and SMV School’s official request for co-ed status was submitted in a letter to the General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, on May 26, 2022. The relevance of the school’s request increased when, on July 21, the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights issued an order stating that exclusive schools for boys and girls should cease to exist starting from the 2023-24 academic year. The order emphasized that teaching boys and girls separately is unnecessary in the current social context and goes against progressive educational and psychological theories.

The government’s commitment to creating more mixed schools further supported SMV School’s conversion. Prior to the order from the Child Rights Commission, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the Kerala Assembly on July 4 that 11 exclusive schools had already been converted into co-ed schools since the second Pinarayi ministry assumed power. The Minister expressed willingness to convert more schools based on similar demands from school authorities, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), and local bodies.

Before obtaining approval for conversion, SMV School sought the consent of the School Management Committee, the Parent-Teachers’ Association (PTA), and the Mother PTA. The General Education Department set three conditions for the conversion process. First, no new posts were to be created, which was not an issue given the low number of girls admitted. Second, the migration of girls from nearby schools should not negatively impact other government or aided schools. Fortunately, only three girls came from nearby schools, as the rest were siblings of boys already studying at SMV School. The final condition required the availability of adequate infrastructure, including girl-friendly toilets.

While the school already had the necessary infrastructure such as desks and benches, it needed to address the requirement for girl-friendly toilets. To fulfill this condition, SMV School approached the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Samagra Shiksha Kerala, a

scheme focused on improving learning outcomes. The school was allocated a new set of toilets initially intended for boys, which were converted into a girl-friendly toilet facility. Equipped with essential amenities and even an incinerator, the newly constructed toilets aim to provide a comfortable and hygienic environment for the girls.

The conversion of SMV School into a co-educational institution aligns with the official conversion of over 30 gender-exclusive schools in Kerala into co-ed schools over the past seven years. This gradual shift towards inclusivity signifies a promise for a more equitable and progressive educational landscape in the state.

Although it is still too early to fully assess the impact of girls’ enrollment on the school’s dynamics, there are already indications of positive change. The headmistress, Rani Vidhyadhara, shared a heartwarming incident involving a ninth-grade boy who had a habit of scribbling on newly painted walls. Despite the teachers’ efforts to discourage him, they were unsuccessful. However, recently, one of the newly admitted ninth-grade girls took it upon herself to address the issue. Standing before the group of boys, she extended her right palm, symbolizing a pledge, while the boy reluctantly and then happily struck his palm against hers, promising not to scribble on the walls again. This event was met with applause from their peers, showcasing the transformative potential of inclusivity and the power of peer influence.

Furthermore, during a visit to one of the classrooms that included a girl named Darshana, it became evident how the presence of a girl affected the dynamics among the boys. When the class teacher announced that they were there to photograph Darshana, the boys cheerfully insisted on having their pictures taken as well. Their excitement grew so loud that Darshana, seated at the back, closed her eyes and covered her ears to escape the noise. Witnessing this, one of the boys sitting nearby gestured to the others to quiet down, prompting the boys to settle down and maintain silence. These experiences provide glimpses of the impact that girls can have in promoting a more harmonious and inclusive learning environment.

Overall, SMV School’s decision to open its doors to girls marks a significant milestone in its long history. By embracing coeducation, the school not only reflects the changing educational landscape but also sets an example for other educational institutions in promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all students. The integration of girls into the school community has the potential to shape a more diverse and enriching learning environment, fostering mutual respect and understanding among students of different genders.