Karan Johar celebrates 25 years in Bollywood, receives UK Parliament’s honor

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, who has made his mark in the Indian film industry for the past 25 years, received a prestigious honor from the UK Parliament in recognition of his significant contributions to the global entertainment industry. The announcement of this special accolade came directly from Johar himself as he took to his official Instagram account to share the exciting news. The momentous occasion coincided with the release of the teaser for his upcoming directorial venture, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, which was unveiled by his close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The esteemed Baroness Sandy Verma of Leicester, a peer in the House of Lords and of Indian origin, presented the citation to Karan Johar during the ceremony held in London. Overwhelmed by the honor, Johar expressed his gratitude in his Instagram post, stating, “Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honored at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!” The 51-year-old filmmaker conveyed his sense of fulfillment by saying, “It is one of those days when I realize that dreams do come true.”

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998 and has since become one of the most influential figures in the Indian film fraternity. Known for his distinctive storytelling and directorial style, Johar has helmed several successful films such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, and ‘My Name Is Khan’. In addition to his directorial ventures, Johar has also made a significant impact as a producer with noteworthy films like ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, and ‘Raazi’ under his banner Dharma Productions. His talent extends to hosting the popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which has gained immense popularity over the years.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation to his fans and well-wishers, Johar concluded his Instagram post by saying, “Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! @ukparliament.” Johar’s family production house, Dharma Productions, also shared the joyous moment by posting a series of pictures of the director receiving the citation and tweeted, “It only gets grander with double the celebration! We’re over the moon to see our captain, #KaranJohar honored at the British Parliament in London today for his contribution to the global entertainment industry – celebrating his 25th anniversary year!”

Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, features the talented duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, making it a highly anticipated project. The film also boasts a star-studded cast including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, who add their charm to the ensemble. After a gap of several years, this film marks Johar’s return to the director’s chair since his last directorial venture, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, released in 2016. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, which is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28, promising to be a cinematic treat from the renowned filmmaker.