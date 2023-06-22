Bengal Congress chief says, Violence caused people to lose faith in panchayat elections

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the head of the West Bengal Congress, denounced the cycle of violence that has broken out in the state ahead of next month’s panchayat elections, killing almost 10 people, including a TMC employee. Election nominations commenced on June 9th.

‘People have lost faith in the panchayat elections now. There has been unprecedented violence where 8-10 people have lost their lives already. In the last election, 70 people lost their lives,’ he said.

‘Will the elections be able to bring the dead back?’ Chowdhury referred to the deaths that have occurred since the nominations started. ‘What is the need for such elections? It is with much sadness that I say that there should not be any election where lives are lost.’

‘Ones who don’t stay in the country, their names have been nominated and they have won uncontested. Don’t know what talisman Mamata Banerjee has that makes such things happen,’ said the state Congress chief, citing gross irregularities.