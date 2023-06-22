NIA court issued proclamation notice against terrorist in J&K

According to police, an NIA court in Pulwama issued a proclamation notice on Wednesday against a “dreaded” terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a police spokesman, the court issued the notice in connection with a FIR filed at the Tral police station.

He claimed that a squad from the J-K Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) posted the proclamation notice in prominent places in the hamlet of Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Peerbaba, alias Khalid. Dar, he added, is a “A++ categorised” terrorist who lives in Sathergund Kakapora, near the police station Kakapora, Court Complex Pulwama, in south Kashmir.

According to the spokesman, the SIU team proceeded to his house with the local police to execute the proclamation notice. During the hearings, proper standard operating procedures were followed, he added. A proclamation notice is issued against a fleeing person, demanding him to appear at a certain location and time.