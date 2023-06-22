Teacher at a Catholic summer camp in Cesena, Italy barred after the parish priest discovered that he was gay

According to local reports, a teacher at a Catholic summer camp in Cesena, Italy, has been prohibited from working with children after the parish priest discovered his homosexuality on social media.

The teacher, who was initially assigned to run the camp, was informed of his removal when a photo of him kissing another man was presented to the priest. The teacher was offered a supervisory role as an alternative, but he declined, resulting in the closure of the camp for the summer due to the inability to find a replacement at short notice.

The mayor of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, strongly criticized the decision to remove the teacher, expressing his disappointment on Facebook and asserting that such discrimination has no place in the modern era.

The LGBTQ rights group Arcigay also condemned the incident as an act of hate and violence. Gabriele Piazzoni, the secretary general of Arcigay, highlighted the public outing and punishment of the teacher based on his sexual orientation.

In response to the controversy, the diocese of Cesena-Sarsina issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to inclusivity and welcoming individuals from all backgrounds.

The diocese acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue and stressed that it should not involve judging individuals or discriminating against their rights. The Catholic Church, including the Church of Cesena-Sarsina, is actively exploring ways to better engage with individuals who feel marginalized due to their sexuality.

Although the Catholic Church considers homosexual acts to be contrary to natural law and sin, it also promotes respect, compassion, and sensitivity towards individuals with same-sex attraction.

Pope Francis, who has held a more accepting stance towards LGBTQ communities since his election in 2013, has emphasized that every person is a child of God and that the Church should not close its doors to anyone.

However, the Pope maintains the traditional Catholic teaching on marriage, defining it as the union between a man and a woman for procreation.

The incident at the Catholic summer camp highlights the ongoing discussions within the Church regarding LGBTQ inclusion and the challenges it faces in reconciling doctrine with evolving societal attitudes.