District authority extend school closure till June 28

Patna: The Patna District Magistrate extended the school closure till June 28. The authority announced that the closure of all academic activities up to class 12 in the district will be extended until June 28. The decision was taken due to severe heat wave. The announcement came as an extension to the earlier order, which was effective until June 24.

Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate of Patna, issued an official notice under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, stating ‘the prohibition of academic activities in all Private and Government schools, including Pre-schools and Anganwari Centers, until June 28’.The order will come into effect on June 26 and remain effective until June 28.