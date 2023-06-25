Survey: Honeybee hives in the United States experience the second highest death rate on record

According to an annual bee survey conducted by the University of Maryland and Auburn University, honeybee hives in the United States have experienced the second highest mortality rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly 50% of their managed colonies. However, despite this alarming loss, the survey also reveals that the overall number of honeybee colonies in the country has remained relatively steady, as reported by the Associated Press.

Honeybees are crucial for pollinating over 100 crops, including nuts, vegetables, berries, citrus fruits, and melons. Scientists attribute the high death rate to a combination of factors, such as parasites, pesticides, lack of food, and the impact of climate change.

The survey indicates that the 48% loss of colonies in the past year is higher than the previous year’s 39% loss and the 12-year average of 39.6%. However, it is not as severe as the 50.8% mortality rate observed in the 2020-2021 period. Beekeepers participating in the survey consider a 21% loss over winter to be acceptable, yet more than three-fifths of them reported losses exceeding that threshold.

To maintain the overall population of honeybee colonies, commercial beekeepers invest significant resources in splitting and replenishing their hives. This involves acquiring new queens or starter packs for colonies, which is an expensive and time-consuming process. This approach has helped beekeepers recover from substantial losses, contributing to the relative stability of the bee population.

While the current situation is not as dire as the crisis observed 15 years ago when managed pollination faced a serious threat, challenges persist. Experts believe that honeybees will not go extinct but will continue to face environmental threats. The unpredictable nature of these challenges is evident through the varying degrees of colony losses experienced by different beekeepers. Factors such as parasitic mites, adverse weather conditions, queen problems, and pesticides further compound the difficulties faced by honeybees.

The primary culprit behind honeybee losses is the parasitic mite Varroa destructor, which transmits viruses. Pesticides worsen the issue by weakening bees’ immune systems and impairing their foraging abilities. Even small infestations of varroa can have devastating effects, as they make bees more vulnerable to viruses.

Other contributing factors include landscapes dominated by a single crop, which deprive bees of diverse food sources, as well as extreme weather events. Despite these challenges, the demand for pollination services from commercial bee colonies continues to grow, necessitating increased efforts from beekeepers to replenish their losses. The vital role of honeybees in pollinating plants dependent on insects underscores the importance of addressing the threats they face and finding sustainable solutions to protect these essential pollinators.