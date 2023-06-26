Karnataka is in midst of drought as result of weak monsoon

If the monsoon rains do not reach significant parts of the state by the first week of July, Karnataka will be in a drought condition, the state government warned.

The Krishnarajasagar (KRS) Dam, which provides drinking water from the Cauvery River to Bengaluru, is currently at a water level of 77.6 feet, well below its maximum capacity of 124.8 feet. If the storage falls below 74 feet, it will be exclusively reserved for drinking water only, according to the water resources agency, which has already stopped supplying water to canals.

Similar to this, the Tungabhadra Dam, which serves the Hyderabad and Karnataka regions, has 43.9 TMC less water stored in it right now than it did last year.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, rainfall in the catchment areas of Karnataka, which replenish rivers like the Cauvery and Tungabhadra, has been less than one-third of average for the first 25 days of the monsoon season.

Additionally, this monsoon season has seen a 78% decrease in rainfall in the state’s Malnad region, which is renowned for receiving a lot of rain each year.

The Southwest monsoon is now eight days late in reaching Kerala’s coast. The cyclonic storm Biporjoy in the Arabian Sea, which hit the Gujarati coast earlier this month, according to the India Meteorological Department, was to blame for the delay.