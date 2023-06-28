After video of ‘drunk dance’ in hospital goes viral, two government employees suspended

Two state government employees were fired on Tuesday after a video of one of them drunk dancing on a hospital property while the other watched went viral on social media, according to officials.

According to them, a temporary worker who was dancing while a Hindi song glorifying alcohol was playing has been sacked.

According to officials, Ramavatar Verma, a lineman with Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), was assigned to a ‘Mahangai Rahat Camp’ located on the grounds of the Baran district hospital.

He requested computer operator Vishal Vaishnav, a contract employee, to play a ‘song on alcohol’ when he arrived at the camp on Monday while drunk. Ramdayal Meghwal, the camp’s in-charge, was reportedly a mute spectator as the dancer performed.

They stated that Meghwal was suspended for failing to stop Verma. Someone in the camp recorded the incident on camera, which they then shared on social media. According to Satyanarayan Aameta, ADM of Baran, the contractual employee was fired while the lineman and camp in charge were suspended.

Additionally, he noted, a joint investigation committee was asked to look into the situation and produce a report within three days.