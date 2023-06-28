Cancer patient claims Noida police, community guards assaulted her; orders FIR

Officials reported on Tuesday that four police officers and four private security guards of a group housing society in Greater Noida had been arrested for allegedly abusing and kidnapping a cancer patient.

According to CrPC section 156(3), a magistrate is permitted to take cognizance of a crime and order an investigation, which is how the FIR was filed. ‘Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has ordered a departmental inquiry into the whole episode,’ a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, the incident happened outside Gaur Atulyam Society on February 21 at about 11:00 p.m., and the complainant and his friend were punished for causing a disturbance while drunk.

Shashank Singh, the complainant, 33, claimed that while he was waiting for his friend Chetan Sharma on February 21 at around 11 p.m. near the Gaur Atulyam Society, the incident occurred.

‘I was waiting for my friend in my car outside the society when the society’s security manager suddenly came there along with some guards and started knocking at the window, prompting me to open the car’s door,’ Singh claimed.

‘My car was parked on the side of the road and they all demanded that I remove it from there but I resisted saying it was not a no-parking area. The guards then forcefully took away the car of my key and hurled expletives at me,’ he alleged.

Singh, a private-sector employee who alleges to have blood cancer, further claimed that the guards quickly summoned the local police to the scene while he dialled emergency number 112 but received no response. He claimed that when police arrived at the scene, they worked with the security personnel to beat him up instead.

‘My friend and I were forcefully made to sit in the police gipsy despite us claiming no wrongdoing. First, they took us to Ajaypur police outpost and then to the Dadri police station where they assaulted us with wooden planks besides punching and kicking us,’ Singh claimed.

He claimed that the assault inside the police station caused an eardrum to rupture and that he was not permitted to take medication for his cancer therapy. However, the police asserted on Tuesday that the pair had been involved in causing a disturbance on the evening of February 21 as a result of drinking.

‘On information from the society’s security manager about nuisance by the duo, the police official in-charge of the local Ajaybpur outpost reached the spot with his team where they tried to pacify the plaintiff who was in an inebriated condition. When police tried to pacify him but to no avail, a medical examination of the plaintiff was done, in which the consumption of alcohol was confirmed,’ the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the action was carried out in accordance with CrPC section 151 (arrest to prevent a cognizable offence without a warrant or an order from a court).

‘Prima facie, the case appears to be suspicious and an FIR has been lodged in compliance with the court’s order against four private security guards of Gaur Atulyam society, including their manager Mohit Kumar, and four police officials, including the then local outpost in-charge Anoop Dixit,’ according to the statement.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to the police, and the FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional incitement to violate public peace), 342 (illegal imprisonment), and 323 (assault).