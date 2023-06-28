Vivo launches Vivo X90S: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched Vivo X90S in China. This is the fourth Vivo X90 series model launched in the market. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X90S is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300), the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,800) and the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,300). The device is offered in Black, Confession, Huaxia Red, and Qingyang (translated from Chinese) colours.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 X 1260 pixels) AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 93.53 percent, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual nano SIM-supported phone runs Android 13-based ColorOS 3 out-of-the-box and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

The device comes with a triple rear camera unit- a 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, and dual 12-megapixel sensors, one with an f/2.0 ultra-wide lens and another with a 50mm fixed-focus portrait lens. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. The Vivo X90S packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.