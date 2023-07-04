International beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills celebrates its 25th anniversary

Anastasia Beverly Hills, an international beauty brand, is commemorating its 25th anniversary this year and has named Malaika Arora as its inaugural brand ambassador in India. The brand believes that the Bollywood actress is a perfect fit due to her impeccable style and glamour, which embody the core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love, and self-expression that the brand stands for.

One of the standout features of the brand is its expertise in creating beautiful brows, with a range of versatile brow products like the iconic Brow Wiz, Brow Pomade, and Brow Freeze that have become top sellers in their extensive brow collection.

Additionally, the brand offers a signature 5-step brow service designed to enhance an individual’s facial structure and provide the perfect definition for their face. Over the course of 25 years, Anastasia Beverly Hills has expanded its product range to include complexion lines, making it an essential choice for makeup artists. The brand offers a comprehensive color makeup line with fast-selling eyeshadow palettes, versatile lipsticks, and glosses.

In India, Anastasia Beverly Hills has a strong online presence through platforms such as Nykaa, Boddess, Tira, Tata Cliq Luxe, Palette, and Myntra. The brand has also established retail stores in major cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai, along with offline availability in Sephora and SS Beauty.

Anastasia Soare, the Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, expressed excitement about the 25-year milestone and extended gratitude to millions of customers who have supported the brand’s growth, as well as the dedicated team members who have provided excellent service. Soare welcomed Malaika Arora as the brand’s first-ever Brand Ambassador in India.

Malaika Arora shared her enthusiasm for being associated with Anastasia Beverly Hills, stating that she is thrilled to be part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebration. As a beauty enthusiast, Arora has long admired the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation, particularly their brow products. She believes that makeup has the power to transform not just appearances but also confidence and self-perception. Arora expressed her excitement and gratitude for partnering with Anastasia Beverly Hills India to inspire individuals to explore their unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup.