PM Modi ensures benefits of government welfare and development schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed his ministerial council on Monday to ensure that the benefits of government welfare and development initiatives reach all segment of society. After reviewing the performance of practically all major ministries, Prime Minister Modi delved into the government’s development programme, pleading with ministers to execute projects within the allotted time limit.

According to sources, the PM stated that his government runs on the agenda of development for everybody and that the government's mantra must be realised and visualised through maximum degree of performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tweeted that the meeting with the council of ministers was constructive. "A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on various policy-related issues," the Prime Minister tweeted. The PM also provided the BJP with a plan for 2047.

