Country announces visa-free entry for UAE citizens

Dubai: Azerbaijan has allowed visa-free entry for UAE citizens. UAE citizens can now travel to Azerbaijan without a visa. Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Azerbaijan announced this.

Azerbaijan is a Eurasian country. It is popular for its historic architecture and beautiful hills . The capital, Baku, is just a short 3-hour flight away from Dubai and boasts of several mud volcanoes and mineral springs which are close to the city.