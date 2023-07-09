Highway landslide in central China leaves 1 dead, 7 missing

According to local government officials, a landslip in central China engulfed a building site for a roadway, leaving one worker dead and seven others missing.

In a post on the province’s WeChat account, officials in Hubei said that six people had been found alive and that there had been reports of injuries from the landslip on Saturday. They also stated that they were continuing their activities in an effort to stop further disasters in the region.

According to a WeChat post, China’s emergency management ministry launched a level-four emergency response and dispatched a working group to the scene to oversee disaster handling.

Authorities were requested by the emergency management minister to determine what caused the landslip.

Over several weeks, torrential rains in some areas of China have caused a number of disastrous landslides. 19 people died in a mining disaster in Sichuan province last month, while four more died in landslides brought on by sudden, intense rainfall.

The Chinese government has warned local governments to be vigilant and ready to act in case of rain or other natural disasters.