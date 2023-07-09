In murder of Jain monk, probe demanded by Karnataka BJP

A thorough probe into the horrifying death of a Digambar Jain monk in Chikkodi, Belagavi, was sought by the BJP in Karnataka on Sunday. In the village of Hirekodi, in the Chikkodi Taluk, the monk, Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, was dismembered, and his body was thrown into a disused borewell.

In this regard, Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath have already been taken into custody by the police. They claimed that financial issues led to the murder.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state president of the BJP, condemned the incident on Sunday and called for an exhaustive probe into all facets of the crime.

Kateel also requested security for the state’s monks and saints from the state administration. ‘The government should take this case seriously and ensure that the culprits are booked,’ Kateel said in a statement.

N Ravi Kumar, a BJP spokesperson and MLC, urged the government to thoroughly investigate the issue because there was a chance that additional persons may have been involved in the crime.

On Sunday in Hirekodi village, the Jain muni’s final rites were conducted in accordance with Jain rituals.