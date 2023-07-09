US football star Megan Rapinoe announces that she will be retiring from football at the end of this season

Megan Rapinoe, a star player for the United States women’s team, announced on social media that she will be retiring from football at the end of the current season. The 38-year-old expressed a sense of peace and gratitude in her post, stating that she never could have imagined the profound impact soccer would have on her life.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner and renowned activist, is part of the USA squad for the upcoming women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She currently plays for the OL Reign, based in Seattle, in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), with their season concluding in November.

Throughout her career, Rapinoe has earned 199 caps over 17 years representing her country and won an Olympic gold medal in 2012 in London. She received the Best FIFA Women’s Player award in 2019, but her fame extends beyond her skills on the field to her advocacy for causes such as LGBTQ+ rights, racial inequality, and gender and pay equality.

Rapinoe played a prominent role in the US women’s team’s fight for equal pay and conditions, which led to a lawsuit and the subsequent establishment of a new collective agreement in 2021. She gained attention in 2016 when she took a knee during the national anthem in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Expressing her gratitude for her career and the impact she has made, Rapinoe emphasized the significance of playing one last World Cup and NWSL season on her own terms. Last year, she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, recognizing her contributions both on and off the field.

While Rapinoe’s views have made her a polarizing figure in the divided country, she has been praised for her fearlessness, opinions, and advocacy. Despite disagreements with some of her stances, individuals like former USA men’s international and television pundit Alexis Lalas respect her right to express her opinions freely.

Regarding the timing of Rapinoe’s retirement announcement before the World Cup, some have questioned the attention it brings. However, US women’s team coach Vlatko Andonovski emphasized that Rapinoe remains an integral part of the team and her importance in women’s soccer history.

Throughout her career, Rapinoe played primarily in domestic leagues, with a brief stint in Australia and a spell with French club Lyon. In the 2019 World Cup, she played a key role in the USA’s victory, scoring in the final against the Netherlands and earning recognition as the tournament’s top scorer and best player.