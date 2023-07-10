Director-producer Karan Johar makes headlines for his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Director-producer Karan Johar has been making headlines lately for his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” The recently released trailer of the film has been well-received by the audience. Amidst discussions of it being a mashup of Karan Johar’s previous films, the filmmaker has announced another project. The untitled film will feature Vicky Kaushal in a leading role, and he will be sharing the screen with Tripti Dimri, known for her work in the film “Bulbul.”

Karan Johar took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news about his next film. He expressed that this untitled project holds a special place in his heart for various reasons. Firstly, he mentioned that the film’s producer, Amritpal Singh Bindra, is like family to him. Karan praised Bindra for his creative talent and the warm and creative company he has built, which prioritizes goodwill over commerciality.

Karan also expressed his excitement to collaborate with Anand Tiwari, describing him as the funniest guy in town with a golden heart. He believes that Tiwari’s film will reflect these qualities abundantly.

Furthermore, Karan expressed his admiration for Vicky Kaushal, not only as an artist but also as a person of dignity and strength. He mentioned that he looks forward to directing Vicky once again after their previous collaboration in “Lust Stories.” The film will also feature actor-singer Ammy Virk, whom Karan praised for his energy, artistry, aura, and vibe.

Karan Johar highlighted that Tripti Dimri will be seen in a commercial avatar for the first time in this film. He commended her gorgeousness and presence, stating that she enhances every beat of the film with her solid performance.

While the title and release date of the film have not been revealed yet, Karan expressed his gratitude to Amazon Prime Videos for being an amazing studio and collaborator for this project.

Overall, Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled film brings together a talented cast and holds great significance to the filmmaker personally. Fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting project.