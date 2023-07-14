BJP leaders not punished after being named by Madhya Pradesh priest in suicide note

After failing to obtain justice for his adolescent daughter who committed herself on May 25, Dhirendra Goswami, a temple priest in the village of Doparia in the Vidisha district, committed suicide on July 7.

In the incident that the three individuals mentioned by the 60-year-old Goswami are not detained, the Madhya Pradesh Yuva Brahmin Parishad has threatened to cause a commotion.

‘The three identified as Bhagwan Singh Dhakad, Kalyan Singh Dhakad, and Rajesh Dhakad are associated with the ruling BJP and belong to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s community and are not being booked despite their names being mentioned by the dead man in his suicide note,’ said the state president of the Parishad, Ravi Kant Sharma, on Thursday.

The body has also demanded that all of the accused’s homes be demolished.