Karnataka minister says, By August 11, Shivamogga Airport to be operational

Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil announced on Thursday that the recently built Shivamogga airport will be operational starting on August 11 and that all outstanding work will be finished by July 20.

When he presided over the progress review meeting for the state’s new airports, MB Patil gave the officials instructions to make sure everything was ready by July 20.

‘Ambulances and other vehicles need to be deployed and a coffee cafe is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The Airport will be set ready for operations by July 20 by fulfilling all these requirements,’ he stated.

The Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) is authorised by the directorate of civil aviation to manage the operation and upkeep of this airport. As a result, Shivamogga Airport will become the first airport to be maintained by a state government organisation.

‘If everything goes as planned, the first flight will take off from Bengaluru to land at Shivamogga Airport on August 11,’ MB Patil said.

He also examined how the ongoing Vijayapura Airport construction was coming along. He told the concerned officials to take action to incorporate the facility after expressing his displeasure at not having a night landing facility here.

The minister also checked on the status of the Hassan, Rayachuru, and Karawara airport construction projects. He also spoke on the recent state budget proposal to build airstrips in Dharmasthala, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalu.