Islamic New Year: Gulf country announces holiday

Manama: Bahrain has announced Islamic New Year holiday. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular announcing the date of the holiday for the Hijri New Year 1445 AH.

Ministries and public institutions in the country will remain closed on Muharram 1 of the year 1445 AH, which falls on Wednesday, July 19.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.