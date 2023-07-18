Under Muzrai department, mobile phones prohibited in 35 k Karnataka temples

Due to potential disruption to temple employees and visitors, the Karnataka government has issued a circular prohibiting the use of mobile phones in more than 35,000 temples under the control of the Muzrai Department.

According to the department’s circular, temples are required to erect signboards warning visitors of the same.

The government, in its order, stated. ‘The usage of mobile phones has increased recently, which is causing disturbance to the temple staff and other devotees and hence directed people to switch off their mobile phones while in the temple.’

According to the directive from the Muzrai department’s extra secretary, all temple managers must make preparations to post the message on the temple’s signboards.

However, it is unclear how it will be put into practise and what would be done to punish those who disobey the order.

Based on the revenue they produce, the temples within the Muzrai department are divided into three sections.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to the situation by saying, ‘I think the temple management should have a free hand in choosing upon these things.’