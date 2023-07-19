China: People over the age of 35 discriminated and rejected from jobs and even hostels

In China, individuals over the age of 35 may face discrimination and rejection from jobs and hostels, sparking a debate on what is being called the “35-year-old crisis.” A complaint posted on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, known as “China’s answer to Instagram,” highlighted the issue of hostels in Beijing refusing accommodation to customers over 35 years old. The user claimed that many youth hostels impose age restrictions, citing safety concerns as the reason.

Some hostels set the age requirement between 18 and 40, while others draw the line at 35 years. Similar restrictions are observed in other major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Guangzhou. Hostels justify these limitations by pointing out differences in schedules and living habits between younger and older guests, as well as safety concerns related to bunk beds.

The age restriction in hostels has sparked discussions on social media platforms like Weibo. While some see it as discrimination, others argue that hostels cater primarily to the younger demographic and should provide opportunities for young people to experience life.

This issue reflects a broader bias against individuals over 35 in China. The “35-year-old crisis” refers to the pressures faced by this age group, including familial burdens and a challenging job market. Public and private companies increasingly set the maximum age for new hires at 35 years, making competition tougher for older individuals. A survey conducted by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions revealed that among people aged 35 to 39, a significant percentage expressed concerns about job loss and outdated job skills.

Age restrictions in hostels are not illegal in China, but there are calls for operators to inform customers in advance to prevent disputes. The situation highlights the challenges faced by individuals over 35 and the need to address the biases and pressures they encounter in various aspects of life.