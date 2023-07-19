Woman dives into Chitrakote Waterfalls after Scolded over excessive phone use

A 21-year-old woman made an attempt on her life after her parents reprimanded her for using her mobile excessively. On Tuesday, the incident took place in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

The woman, identified as Saraswati Maurya, dove into the ‘Mini Niagara’ Chitrakote Waterfalls. However, as soon as she discovered what she had done, she made an effort to swim back to safety.

Meanwhile, the woman was saved by a rescue boat that made it to the scene in time.

Saraswati Maurya arrived at the Chitrakote Waterfalls and jumped from the top, according to Tamesswar Chauhan, the station’s in-charge officer.

Onlookers made many fruitless attempts to stop her as well.

Later, the woman was saved safely.