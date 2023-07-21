Strange Madhya Pradesh village ordinance: five slaps for cow straying

In Madhya Pradesh, a village sarpanch ruled that villagers who allowed their animals go freely would be given five slipper slaps and compelled to pay a fine of Rs 500. In the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh’s Nagnadui village, a delegation from the sarpanch’s office went from house to house to announce the new ‘rule’.

The statement is made by the officials while they play drums to get the villagers’ attention, as seen in a video of them. In the video, officials are heard warning the locals that they would receive a Rs. 500 fine and five slipper strikes if their animals were found to be running loose in the community.

The diktat has sparked demonstrations from the villages, who are demanding that the rule be lifted. Villagers might also request the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to become involved in the situation.