Eating dark chocolate will improve sex drive

Chocolate is a storehouse of nutrients. Several studies found out that phenolic compounds are active in cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate. This is e good for health. Chocolate is rich in magnesium, zinc and antioxidants. Phosphate, protein, calcium, etc. contained in it help reduce insulin resistance.

Studies show that dark chocolate is even good for heart health and also help improve sex drive. Dark chocolate is beneficial for overall sexual health as it increases levels of dopamine, a chemical that affects the pleasure centers of the brain.

According to a study, consuming 40 grams of dark chocolate daily for 14 days reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. Dark chocolate is a food that helps improve blood circulation throughout the body.

Chocolate contains a compound called theobromine,. This acts on the central nervous system. It makes a person feel stimulated and excited. Chocolate is also said to be a super libido booster. Studies show that eating chocolate increases libido by promoting the release of chemicals like phenethylamine and serotonin into the body.